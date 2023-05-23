SPOKANE, Wash. - The summer scramble is on as working parents are hoping to find affordable and available summer programs for their kids, but this task is not easy.
“It can be extremely difficult to find affordable and enriching camps,” Megan Gibson said. “When we do find them a lot of times as parents, they fill up really fast, or they can be above cost.”
Gibson is a mother of four kids who she has raised mostly all on her own. She knows the struggle of finding childcare during the summer, when she needs to go to work.
“I’ve had experiences being a stay-at-home mom and a working mom, and neither is easier. You’re always concerned about having the resources and exposing your kids to the best experiences that they can have,” Gibson said.
Parents across Spokane face this exact battle every day. When summer comes knocking, the need for childcare grows even greater – when school is out, the kids are out, but working parents still have a separate job to show up for.
While the most popular summer camps take place on a lake, kids spending the night in a cabin, shooting bow and arrows in the morning, these camps can be very expensive. Most families in Spokane cannot afford to send their kids away to these kinds of programs; so, many families desire the same thing. Accessible and affordable programs that take place across neighborhood schools.
“We have options to really fill an entire summer for students,” Spokane Public Schools (SPS) After-School Programming Coordinator Le’Andra Myers said.
Spokane Public Schools is here to help local families.
“Those include some options like Camp Imagine, which is a weeklong summer camp experience for our younger students. NewTech has a really great hands-on program where students can earn credit,” Myers said. “Our 21st Century Community Learning Centers are offering multiple weeks across different schools in northeast.”
Camp Imagine, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, and Title I are all at no cost to parents! They also, as of May 23, have availability across the board. Athletic camps are also widely available yet will have a charge in order for the district to pay for coaches and other staff.
“We would love it for every kid to do at least one,” SPS Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said. “The more that we keep connectivity, the better they’re going to be able to have a really positive and seamless start to school next fall.”
To help ease working families into the summer season, SPS has compiled a list of every available summer program on their website. Click here to find more on pricing and availability.