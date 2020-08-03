SPOKANE, Wash., - Working parents are once again trying to figure out alternative child care options as many school districts announce distance learning models.
On Monday, Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley School District both announced their students will begin the school year from home. Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward said the choice will have a huge impact on local families when it comes to childcare.
"This was a decision that the district had to make. I think they had to make it sooner than later so that parents could prepare for it, but I think it's going to be tough for families," Woodward said.
Mom and student Angelena Cramer, whose children are CVSD students, isn't sure how to prepare for what's coming. She said trying to teach her children and herself when the pandemic began caused her to fall behind in her own classes. She ultimately had to withdraw from some of them.
Cramer said her finances largely come from her financial aid and the withdrawals affected that number. She planned to get a night job once her children went back to school, but staying home to teach her children takes priority.
"How financially we're going to survive, I'm really not too sure at the moment," Cramer said. "They're school-aged and most daycares don't even take school-aged [kids] anymore. It's really hard to even find a daycare in Spokane that has room at all."
Mayor Woodward encourages employers to be patient and flexible with parents in difficult situations like Cramer.
"It would be great if we could start looking at ways to make it easier for those employees to work," Woodward said. "If that means bringing a child to work or being able to provide a place for children in your work place, that's something you're going to really need to look at."
Mayor Woodward said some of the city's federal CARES Act dollars will probably go toward childcare. The city is expected to make decisions on how to use those funds in the coming weeks.
