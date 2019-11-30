SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Fire crews say working smoke detectors kept damage to a minimum after homeowners noticed smoke in their bathroom. They are hoping this will serve as a reminder to all of us to double-check that our home's are in working order.
Spokane Fire leaders say a call came in around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening. A home near Napa and Illinois had a fire starting in a bathroom fan. Officials say the smoke detectors alerted those inside within seconds, preventing significant destruction. No one was hurt.
The first engine arrived on the scene within three minutes. SFD says a light fixture, part of the ceiling and a small area in the bathroom will need repairs, but this could have been far worse had they not had alarms.
The fire was ruled accidental. SFD says they believe it was the result of an electrical malfunction.
The home will need roughly $5,000 in repairs.
"The structure and contents saved are estimated at $250,000," SFD said in a news release.
