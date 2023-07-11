SPOKANE, Wash. — The WorkSource Spokane team has received a "jobs for veterans state grant incentive award" for its performance and work with veterans.
WorkSource Spokane provides a priority service to veterans. The career one-stop center is a place for spouses and immediate family of veterans and active-duty military members to find work, training opportunities and a host of support services.
The team of trained veteran employment specialists were awarded $8,200 for their work.
“Our team at WorkSource Spokane recognizes the valuable experience and skills so many of our Veterans bring to our workforce,” said Dr. Valerie Shayman Southerland, the Employment Security Department’s Administrator at WorkSource Spokane. “It gives me great pride to see our Veteran-focused staff members recognized for their personal investment and tireless dedication to serving our Veteran customers."
The award was presented by the Washington State Employment Security Department, who conducted a comprehensive review of performance data, innovations and creative service delivery to veterans.
To schedule an appointment, you can visit the WorkSource Spokane office or the center on Fairchild Air Force Base.
- Spokane office
- 130 S. Arthur Street or call (509) 532-3120
- Fairchild Air Force Base's Airman and Family Readiness Center
- 4 W. Castle Street, Building 2365 or call (509) 247-2246