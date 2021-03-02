SPOKANE, Wash. - WorkSource Spokane and the Spokane Workforce Council have launched a new campaign to help boost employment in Spokane County.
The campaign is called (re)Employ Spokane and it provides links and resources to people living in Spokane County who are unemployed in Pandemic or looking for new work.
The (re)Employ Spokane campaign is open to people looking to transfer their existing skills to a new job, looking to gain new skills for a different job, and people looking for post-secondary opportunities.
If you're interested in the (re)Employ Spokane campaign, you can click here for more information on each portion of the campaign.
Businesses that need to hire employees are also encouraged to contact WorkSource Spokane for help with hiring workers.
