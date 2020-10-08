It comes as no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional financial strains on many people all over the world. On Wednesday, the World Bank said that an additional 88-115 million people will be categorized as living in extreme poverty this year due to the pandemic.
The World Bank defined extreme poverty as individuals living on an income of $1.90 or less a day, or roughly $700 per year.
Officials are saying that a larger number of urban residents are falling into extreme poverty, which is in contrast to the pre-pandemic numbers that say extreme poverty was mostly concentrated in rural areas. The World Bank also reported a larger growth of extreme poverty in middle-income countries and among people with higher education levels.
This announcement marks the first rise in extreme poverty since the late 1990s. Countries like China and India have experienced strong economic growth over the last few decades, allowing hundreds of millions of people to improve their living standards significantly.
The COVID-19 pandemic could now reduce income for the poorest 40%, increasing income inequality and reducing social mobility, the bank said.
“Countries will need to prepare for a different economy post-COVID, by allowing capital, labor, skills and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors,” World Bank President David Malpass said.
While the battle to expel extreme poverty continues, the richest North Americans have reportedly recovered much of their wealth lost due to the pandemic. Families with a net worth of $30 million or more have seen in increase in wealth by 37%, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
