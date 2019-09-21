When you hear someone needs a transplant, you might think family would be an easy match. But, in bone marrow transplants, the University of Washington School of Medicine says, 70 percent of people need donors outside their family.
Be the Match is a national donor transplant program, where every year, around 13,000 people come to Be the Match, needing a donor to save their life, but only 60 percent actually find that perfect match.
That's why this day is so important; every third Saturday in September is "World Marrow Donor Day." Spokane took part in this call to action, as Gonzaga medical students passed out "do it yourself" cheek swab kits in Riverpark Square, asking people to test and see if they'd be a suitable candidate.
You might be thinking, don't bone marrow transplants hurt? Be the Match says donors are given anesthesia during the operation, so they won't feel any pain. But, donating can cause back pain, fatigue and headaches for a few days after.
Be the Match says, most of their donors say they'd do it again to save a life. Ideal donors are between the ages of 18 - 44.
You can sign up by texting "Spokane" to 61474 or going online at //join.bethematch.org/spokane.