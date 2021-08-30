World Relief Spokane is expecting the arrival of Afghan refugees by the end of the week.
World Relief says the next couple of months and weeks, these refugees are going to be needing help from them, finding housing, jobs, learning English, and getting their kids into the school system.
World Relief says this isn't the first time that they have helped Afghan refugees, they said they have been helping those who worked to the United States military for at least two years, resettle to the United States for the last 8 to 10 years.
Because of this, World Relief said that come at the end of the week, when the new refugees arrive, they will be welcomed into an already established Afghan community here in Spokane.