And then there was one.
After becoming the last city in the country to have a Blockbuster movie rental store, Bend, Ore., will soon own the only Blockbuster in the world.
KTVZ says according to Australian media reports, the only other remaining Blockbuster store located in the Perth suburb of Morley will close at the end of March.
That will leave the store off 3rd St. at Revere Ave. in northeast Bend as the only remaining store on the globe. Last summer, a Blockbuster store closed in Alaska, leaving the Bend location as the only one in the U.S.
KTVZ says the Bend store still draws some tourist crowds, not always so much to rent movies, but at least to leave with some memorabilia such as T-shirts, stickers -- even a beer produced in its name. Its Facebook business page indicates the location seems to at least be a popular spot to grab a selfie or photo near the storefront.
According to its Twitter page, the store has been selling T-shirts claiming the location as the last in America. Perhaps they will look into ordering some with the claim to fame of being the last in the world before too long.
Check it out!! To add to the shirts, we now have hats, stickers, and magnets!! Come down and support, we are here Sun-Thurs 10:30am-9:00pm and Fri/Sat 10:30am-10:00pm!! #LastBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/vfb5KQDjnP— Blockbuster Bend (@BlockbusterBend) September 2, 2018