MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - General Mills is hoping you'll shell out for a complete breakfast in a box by offering a $13 box of cereal to consumers.
The cereal is called "Morning Summit" cereal and is more than double the cost of the average box of cereal. The luxurious item is filled with tasty goodies, including real maple berries, dried cherries and almonds.
At a press conference on Tuesday, General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening told investors, "we're innovating in new product forms that command premium price points, including our new Morning Summit cereal, which has almonds as a first ingredient and sells for $13 a box."
With wholesome ingredients like organic coconut oil and pumpkin seeds, the cereal is suppose to appeal to to health-conscious consumers.
The average price per box of cereal in the United States is $3.27. Walmart is selling a 38 oz. box of the Morning Summit cereal for $26.27, and Amazon is selling the cereal for $24.97 to prime members.
The Morning Summit cereal is reportedly General Mills' attempt at appealing to consumers to shop in the cereal aisle again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.