SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, hundreds of community members in Spokane had the chance to "walk a mile in someone else's shoes."
As part of United Way's Day of Impact, community leaders and members took part in an ALICE simulation.
ALICE stands for Assets Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The simulation assigns you a role in a family that is living paycheck to paycheck, in which the smallest unforeseen bill could be devastating.
If you're interested, you can take an online version of the ALICE simulation by clicking here.