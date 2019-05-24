Wounded Nez Perce Tribal Officer shares story of survival and road to recovery

LEWISTON, Idaho -"Basically, it was just a normal day for me."
For Josh Rigney, April 17, 2019, started off with a haircut, running errands and then an attempt at napping.
"Sometimes sleep is tough with kids running around the house," Rigney said.
But kids didn't cut the nap short, someone else did.
"I was sleeping, wife was on the other couch, she was home sick that day," Rigney said, "and I remember him yelling 'cop with the kids come out I want to talk to you' and I thought 'oh that was a little weird'."
And then.
"He asked me if I worked for Nez Perce Tribal Police," Rigney said, "and that was the last thing and that ceased our conversations and that's when he went for a gun and we proceeded to exchange bullets for probably seconds is what it seemed like."
Rigney was shot twice, Daniel Cook Jr., the man firing at him, wasn't hit and took off.
Cook would later be killed by Lewiston police officers after another shootout.
Shot once in the chest and once in the knee, Rigney was bleeding bad.
"Blood was kind of coming out pretty good so I was just holding pressure in the general area and then once she came over there," Rigney said.
He's talking about his wife.
Before medics arrived, she called 911, tended to his wounds and made sure their three kids were safe.
"It was perfect," Rigney said, "I think that's what a mother is supposed to do in that sort of situation. You know kids come first and then I'm a man and I prepare for things like this and I can take care of what I need and then she came in and then took care of me."
The blue line runs deep through Josh.
He had been with the Nez Perce Tribe for a little over a year.
His father is also a 20-year veteran with the Lewiston Police Department.
Through all of this, Josh says his warrior mindset kicked in.
"If anything when I got hit and realized I got hit," Rigney said, "if anything it fueled my fire to keep pushing on and keep fighting, I'm not going to quit."
"I was able to realize 'ok I'm not going to die, at least not right now'."
Rigney spent several weeks in the hospital and support flowed like the Clearwater River from everyone in the Lewis and Clark Valley.
People gave selflessly to help a wounded warrior.
"I really feel like I deserve any of that?" Rigney said. "I don't think at any point did I think I need all of this help but having people step in is huge for them and is just a huge blessing for us as well."
But for Josh, he's still recovering, walking with a cane and brace, he'll begin physical therapy soon.
He hopes to return to full duty in the fall.
For now, he's dad, spending time with his kids, all too aware that all of this could have ended in a heartbeat.
"I almost guarantee if I would have froze or not been ready for it then it would've been a game changer for the whole thing," Rigney said.