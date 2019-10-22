Fishermen were filmed floating in boats close to a plughole on a reservoir in England over the weekend.
Flo Neilson, who lives nearby, spotted the fishermen near the overflow outlet when on a walk with her partner.
She said her first reaction was "Wow! That's amazing that they were so close".
Neilson said the fishermen moved away from the outlet after she stopped filming.
A spokesperson from the water company that treats the water said: "We're happy for people to use our reservoir for boating and fishing. However, we do ask that people stay well away from the plughole, as obviously this is really dangerous."
According to the spokesperson, water entering the overflow outlet runs down a tunnel then joins the river.
