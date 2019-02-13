SPOKANE - The Mt. Spokane Wildcats and Mead Panthers left their rivalry on the mat this week and came together to help raise funds for an injured coach.
Dave Vaughn, the wrestling coach at Mead High School for the past three decades, suffered a spinal injury last Thanksgiving while body boarding in Newport Beach, California. According to his GoFundMe, he was tossed by a wave and hit his head and neck.
While the beloved coach has a long road to recovery, the Panther's and Wildcat's Pro-Start program came together to make and sell cookie dough.
Mt. Spokane Pro-Start teach Joanie Jones says when it came to teaming up with their rival, it was a no brainer.
"Mead School District is a family no matter what happens... and if something happens to one of your family members people step up," Jones told us.
The teams are hoping to deliver that money to the Vaughn family on Valentine's Day.