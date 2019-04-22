Following a call of expulsion by Washington Democrats, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox is speaking out.
BREAKING: House Republican Leader Rep. JT Wilcox on Shea: “Threats of political violence have no place in our society and I condemn them in the strongest terms. The statements made by others in a text conversation with Representative Matt Shea were wrong and deeply upsetting." pic.twitter.com/51R7ZZLiVH— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) April 23, 2019
In a statement to KHQ, Representative J.T. Wilcox said:
“Threats of political violence have no place in our society and I condemn them in the strongest terms. The statements made by others in a text conversation with Representative Matt Shea were wrong and deeply upsetting. I take these statements seriously and condemn them with no reservation. My conversations with Matt and Leadership will continue."