Rep JT Wilcox

Rep. JT Wilcox, R-2

 Kevin Kim KHQ Local News Reporter

Following a call of expulsion by Washington Democrats, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox is speaking out.

In a statement to KHQ, Representative J.T. Wilcox said:

“Threats of political violence have no place in our society and I condemn them in the strongest terms. The statements made by others in a text conversation with Representative Matt Shea were wrong and deeply upsetting. I take these statements seriously and condemn them with no reservation. My conversations with Matt and Leadership will continue."

