Wrong-way driver hits WSP trooper on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol Trooper suffered minor injuries after his patrol car was hit by an impaired driver traveling the wrong way along I-90 Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol troopers received a call about a car driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic between the Freya Street exit and Liberty Lake.
Troopers began pursuing the vehicle at the Sullivan Street exit, traveling adjacent to the vehicle in the Eastbound lanes of I-90.
The driver, who was been identified as 44-year-old Amber Karns from Hayden, Idaho, drove over spike strips and spun out after being hit by a patrol vehicle, neither which caused the Karns to stop. Troopers say a short time later Karns hit another patrol vehicle and kept driving.
The trooper in that vehicle had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The Washington State Patrol says Karns finally exited at the Liberty Lake exit and stopped at a gas station at Liberty Lake Road and Mission Ave.
Troopers arrested Karns on charges of felony hit and run, and felony eluding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.