NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) - A movie theater in the small Washington city of North Bend was evacuated after authorities say a packaged labeled as containing a “highly contagious human substance” was sent there in error.
KOMO reports the package contained a urine sample.
Sgt. Paul Graham with Snoqualmie Police says the package arrived at the theater late Friday and the theater manager found a box with the labeled liquid inside.
The theater was evacuated, and local streets were closed as hazmat crews responded.
Graham says the package was supposed to have been delivered to a medical clinic in Tacoma. It was unclear how it ended up more than 40 miles away in North Bend.
Snoqualmie Police provide police services to North Bend.
