SPOKANE, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down and give crews working on the shoulder of I-90 some room when driving.

WSDOT said one of their pick up truckers were struck near an off-ramp on I-90 in a work zone.

According to a post by WSDOT on Twitter, two crew members were working on barrier repairs when the driver hit a warning sign and concrete barrier. The workers were forced to jump over the barrier to avoid being hit.

WSDOT asks drivers traveling through marked work and construction zones to slow down and give crews room to work safely.

