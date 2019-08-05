SPOKANE, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down and give crews working on the shoulder of I-90 some room when driving.
WSDOT said one of their pick up truckers were struck near an off-ramp on I-90 in a work zone.
According to a post by WSDOT on Twitter, two crew members were working on barrier repairs when the driver hit a warning sign and concrete barrier. The workers were forced to jump over the barrier to avoid being hit.
One of our pickups was hit today in Spokane at an off-ramp on I-90 in a work zone. Two crew members were working on barrier repairs when a driver struck a pre-warning sign and concrete barrier. The crew heard the strike and jumped over the barrier to avoid being struck. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/HT3I5chjLB— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 5, 2019
WSDOT asks drivers traveling through marked work and construction zones to slow down and give crews room to work safely.