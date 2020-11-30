Snow tow plow

SPOKANE, Wash - With snow falling in Spokane, the Washington Department of Transportation is asking drivers to give snowplows plenty of room. 

In a couple of tweets sent Monday morning, WSDOT asked drivers to slow down, and use caution. 

At least one crash had been reported near I-90 and Argonne. WSDOT cautioned that it could tie up traffic. 

Snow is expected to fall this morning, with it transitioning to rain this afternoon. 

