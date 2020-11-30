SPOKANE, Wash - With snow falling in Spokane, the Washington Department of Transportation is asking drivers to give snowplows plenty of room.
In a couple of tweets sent Monday morning, WSDOT asked drivers to slow down, and use caution.
At least one crash had been reported near I-90 and Argonne. WSDOT cautioned that it could tie up traffic.
Snow is expected to fall this morning, with it transitioning to rain this afternoon.
Tow Plow is working its way through downtown Spokane. Thank you to everyone for giving our crews plenty of space to clear and treat the roadway. Snow continues to fall, so please slow down, use caution, and give yourself extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/nWTZ9srsFp— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2020
The Tow Plow is headed Eastbound I-90 and will be working its way down Sunset Hill into downtown Spokane. Please make sure to give them space as they work to plow and treat the roadway. pic.twitter.com/64wwsXwo3o— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2020
