SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - To the joy of some and the dismay of many, it is that time of year again.
Winter weather is on it's way, and as usual, it starts in the mountains.
A potentially unsettling drive awaits those planning to travel over Washington's Snoqualmie, White or Chinook mountain passes over the weekend as 2-3 inches of snow are expected Friday morning into Saturday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said they are expecting a larger winter storm to hit the passes as early as Tuesday.
For any travelers who aren't sure how prepared they are to take on the impending winter weather, WSDOT has a checklist of items to have and a list of driving tips to make things easier. That information can be found here.