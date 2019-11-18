WSDOT crew member dodges into truck as SUV rushes towards him

It was a close call for a member of the Washington State Department of Transpiration Incident Response Team when he had to dodge out of the way of a speeding SUV.
According to WSDOT, the team member was working at the northbound I-5 JBLM scene helping with traffic control as crews were handling a semi-truck fire.
While managing traffic, and SUV with no headlights on sped right towards the team member causing him to dive into his truck to avoid being hit.
The SUV ripped off the door of the truck and also hit a fire truck causing the highway to be fully closed through the morning commute.
WSDOT said to please slow down and move over when crews are working.
