WSDOT crews find hole in Vantage Bridge while removing damaged barriers Monday

Courtesy WSDOT East 

Washington State Department of Transportation started repairs on the Vantage Bridge Monday, closing inside lanes.

According to WSDOT East, crews are removing damaged barriers. While doing so, they found a hole in the Eastbound outside lane that required immediate attention on Monday.

Crews plan to continue removing damaged barriers on Tuesday. 

