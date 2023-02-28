SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow hit the region hard Monday night, leaving miles of state roadways covered. Luckily, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was prepared to roll out the big guns—or rather, big plows!
The WSDOT fleet was out in force and has spent the morning working hard to get commuters where they need to go. Of course, this includes their four named tow plows and fan favorites: Plowie McPlow Plow, Sir Plows-a-lot, The Big Leplowski, and the newest named darling, Betty Whiteout.
WSDOT crews work hard to clear the roads
Courtesy: WSDOT East
From the I-90 through Spokane to the mountain passes, crews have been working nonstop to treat and clear the state routes. While Stevens Pass was closed for avalanche control, it was able to reopen Tuesday morning.
Avalanche control is complete and Stevens Pass is back open this Tuesday AM. Traction tires are advised and there is compact snow and ice on the road. Please give plenty of room to the car ahead and drive with headlights on. Thank you for your patience! @StevensPass @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/A9DHhZpZ6Z— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 28, 2023
In order to ensure the road crews are able to quickly and safely clear the way, WSDOT reminds drivers to leave plenty of space—at least 200 feet behind them! Do not drive alongside a plow or try to cut one off, and absolutely do not tail them closely. Plows cannot safely drive faster than 35 miles per hour, and no amount of bumper hugging is going to change that!
We've also got a plow treating the roads west of Spokane on I-90. The white vehicle in this photo is not doing a great job of given it space. Please avoid passing in these conditions. Our crews go slow so you can go. They travel at 35 MPH or less to keep material on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/cHcLeApxAM— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 28, 2023
In December, midway through the winter season, WSDOT noted they were on pace for a record number of snow plow collisions, resulting in minor injuries to the operators and damages that could take a plow out of service for a couple of hours or days, delaying road clearing operations.
Of course, the ones who suffer most in these collisions is often the driver of the other vehicle.
"The plows are made of steel," said WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. "Those plow blades can take a hit from a vehicle like that, so it often times doesn't result in a ton of damage to our plows. It's the other third-party vehicle that really takes the brunt of the collision."
To ensure the roads are plowed quickly, to prevent damage to the plows, and for your own safety, keep your distance from plows and be patient on the roads!