SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow hit the region hard Monday night, leaving miles of state roadways covered. Luckily, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was prepared to roll out the big guns—or rather, big plows!

The WSDOT fleet was out in force and has spent the morning working hard to get commuters where they need to go. Of course, this includes their four named tow plows and fan favorites: Plowie McPlow Plow, Sir Plows-a-lot, The Big Leplowski, and the newest named darling, Betty Whiteout.

From the I-90 through Spokane to the mountain passes, crews have been working nonstop to treat and clear the state routes. While Stevens Pass was closed for avalanche control, it was able to reopen Tuesday morning.

In order to ensure the road crews are able to quickly and safely clear the way, WSDOT reminds drivers to leave plenty of space—at least 200 feet behind them! Do not drive alongside a plow or try to cut one off, and absolutely do not tail them closely. Plows cannot safely drive faster than 35 miles per hour, and no amount of bumper hugging is going to change that! 

In December, midway through the winter season, WSDOT noted they were on pace for a record number of snow plow collisions, resulting in minor injuries to the operators and damages that could take a plow out of service for a couple of hours or days, delaying road clearing operations.

Of course, the ones who suffer most in these collisions is often the driver of the other vehicle. 

"The plows are made of steel," said WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. "Those plow blades can take a hit from a vehicle like that, so it often times doesn't result in a ton of damage to our plows. It's the other third-party vehicle that really takes the brunt of the collision."

To ensure the roads are plowed quickly, to prevent damage to the plows, and for your own safety, keep your distance from plows and be patient on the roads!

