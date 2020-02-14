SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation crews are investigating a leak that sprung in the one-year-old State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle.
Crews say it is still safe to travel through the tunnel, but they will be shutting down the southbound lanes for monthly maintenance Friday night at 10 p.m. local time.
During the closure, crews plan to evaluate the damage with a contractor and discuss their next steps.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.