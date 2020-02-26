SPRAGUE, Wash. - The eastern division of the Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a pink stuffed pig that was left at the Sprague Lake rest area.
According to a Twitter post made by the department, the stuffed animal reportedly belongs to one-year-old little girl who said she left it at the rest area the night of January 12.
The department is know asking for the public's help in locating the stuffed animal. If you saw the stuffed animal or happened to pick it up, you're asked to contact WSDOT.
