The time has come for the final vote to name the next Washington State Department of Transportation tow plow.
On Friday, WSDOT East asked Twitter for plow name suggestions. Previous winners including Plowie McPlow Plow and the Big Leplowski.
WSDOT East has narrowed it down to the sweet 16 of names.
Monday through Thursday WSDOT will post a poll on Twitter with a new set of names.
The first four are:
- The Plowminator
- Plowsquatch
- Frosty's Kryptonite
- Gandalf Shalt not pass!
You can vote here.