WSDOT plows are out as snow continues to fall

WASHINGTON. - The Washington State Department of Transportation East (WSDOT) said snow plow crews were out and about this morning to tackle snow on the ground.

If you're on the roads, WSDOT is asking you to give crews plenty of space and also leave prepared before you travel.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!