The recent "Bigfoot" sighting on Sherman Pass has officially been debunked, but you can still believe if you'd like.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews were looking into revealing what was placed on a tree seen on a Sherman Pass camera during a recent visit, but then discovered it was gone.
Update on the "Bigfoot" sighting. We'd planned to reveal what was in front of Sherman Pass cam during a recent visit. However, when crews arrived it was gone. Rumor has it someone placed a 3/4" wood cutout of Bigfoot on the tree. However, if you look now, the cutout is now gone. pic.twitter.com/vkA6CCj2Yw— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 26, 2020
"Rumor has it someone placed a 3/4" wood cutout of Bigfoot on the tree," WSDOT said in a tweet.
The cutout now seems to be gone and is no longer visible on the WSDOT pass camera online.
The Legend of Bigfoot had been resurfacing last month when WSDOT posted about two apparent sightings on social media on Sherman and Snoqualmie Pass, gaining viral attention.
