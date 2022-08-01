SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope organizers are clashing with the City of Spokane, this time over the massive cooling tent set up to offer safety from the heat, which organizers say isn’t coming down.
The City says it must come down, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) isn’t enforcing the City’s request at this time.
Organizers say without it, there wouldn’t be a way for people at Camp Hope to get out of the heat, and the risk of heat-related sicknesses and deaths is too great.
According to a press release sent out by the City, the cooling tent raises a lot of safety concerns, namely fire danger, despite a walkthrough inspection by fire marshals. However, the Camp and cooling tent are on land owned by WSDOT, and it says the tent can stay—for now.
“We have seen temperatures as high as 125 degrees, inside the tent. That is inhumane. Those folks need a place to be, and that’s what this cooling tent is. Its compassion at work,” said Maurice Smith, a Manager at Camp Hope.
In their release before the weekend, the City said it would start fining WSDOT $500 every day the tent isn’t taken down. However, a WSDOT spokesman said Monday they haven't been cited yet, and a spokesperson for the City tells KHQ there is no update at this time.