Ahead of some expected heavy holiday traffic, the Washington State Department of Transportation has offered some tips for drivers on some major freeways where traffic peaks during Labor Day Weekend.
WSDOT says lengthy delays are expected particularly on Interstate I-90, depending on the time of your departure. Those heading westbound on Friday from North Bend to Cle Elum should see moderate traffic, but those headed eastbound should expect congestion or possible stop-and-go traffic particularly from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) more congestion is expected for those headed west on I-90 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but typical traffic volume eastbound is in the moderate range.
WSDOT also has more travel info on US-2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass.