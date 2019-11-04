As Winter approaches, the Washington State Department of Transportation has some tips, suggestions and other information to help you keep yourself and your passengers safe during inclement weather.
For starters, WSDOT says to allow extra time to reach your destination, as it only takes one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic.
When it comes to driving, WSDOT has several tips like driving for conditions, checking on traction/chain requirements, not using cruise control, leaving extra room between vehicles and more.
The WSDOT provides a checklist of things you should have in your car in case you ever encounter winter weather or emergency road closures. Items like chains, jumper cables, water/snacks, ice scrapers/brushes, and more can be essential when you're spending some unexpected time in your car. The checklist includes two steps in shopping for the items and actually packing them in the car.
Also available via WSDOT are tire/chain information, winter driving guides, flood and high wind safety and pass conditions/closures.
