SPOKANE Wash. - With over 30 inches of snow in Spokane County so far this year, WSDOT has between 20 to 30 plows on the roads around the clock, according to WSDOT East Communications Manager Ryan Overton.
This year, more than ever, they're dealing with a different kind of hazard: other drivers.
Every snow season, WSDOT plows are usually hit between five and eight times. Already this year, drivers have hit five of their plows, including the esteemed tow plow, Plowie McPlow Plow.
Overton says drivers need to slow down and give plows more space.
WSDOT plows serve all state routes, not just Spokane County. Whenever a plow is hit, it is out of commission for as long as a few hours to more than a week. Considering the current dicey road conditions, that's a problem.
Overton says as soon as it stops snowing, everyone starts driving like there was never any snow in the first place-while there is still ice and snow on the roads.
However, while the plows are often put out of service due to a crash, it's usually the other vehicle-and driver-that suffers the worst of the damage.
"The plows are made of steel," said Overton. "Those plow blades can take a hit from a vehicle like that, so it often times doesn't result in a ton of damage to our plows. It's the other third-party vehicle that really takes the brunt of the collision."
On top of preventable damage and injuries, there's another issue that arises from impatient drivers.
"If somebody tries to cut off one of our plow drivers, we have to maneuver out of the way, and then that means there's a lack of coverage and we have to go back and do it again," said Overton.
The message from Overton to drivers is simple: give space to the snowplows, and they will make the roads safer for your travel. Plows can't safely go faster than 35 miles per hour, and the safest place for drivers to be is 200 feet behind them.