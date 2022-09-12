DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when a box truck headed westbound sideswiped their vehicle.
The driver of the box truck was transported for non-serious injuries as a precaution, and none of the WSDOT crew was injured in the accident. Senger says the cause of the accident was inattentive driving, and a citation was issued for the box truck driver.
A pilot car and traffic control was in the area, Senger says, and the paint truck's flashing lights were on and visible at the time of the accident.
The paint truck ended up on the shoulder with reflective beads scattered along the highway. A WSDOT spokesperson explained the beads are actually not paint at all, but a reflective glass beads laid atop paint to ensure the road markings are visible to drivers. Therefore, cleanup is mostly a matter of gathering the beads.
The yellow paint dribbled from the center line to the shoulder will either be sandblasted away or painted over with black. Luckily, WSDOT says neither the beads nor paint pose an environmental risk.
In a post on the accident, WSDOT implores drivers to slow down when they see orange and to give their crews plenty of space to work.
A scary moment for one of our crew members today on US 2. Our striper was sideswiped by a truck between Davenport & Creston. Thankfully no one was injured, but it could have been a lot worse. This serves as a reminder to slow down when you see orange & give us plenty of space. pic.twitter.com/txDNSATArK— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 12, 2022
Luckily, WSP says US-2 was not closed, and traffic was not impacted by the accident.