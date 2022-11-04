WSDOT plows are out as snow continues to fall

WASHINGTON. - The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says plow crews are out and hard at work this morning as snow continues to fall across the region. 

WSDOT is asking to give plows plenty of space and drive according to road conditions. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!