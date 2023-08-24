SPOKANE, Wash. — Labor day is right around the corner and you know what that means... busy holiday travel!
While the three-day weekend may be a blast, the traffic is never fun. The Washington Department of Transportation has provided some tips and travel charts, to help those planning one last late-summer road trip.
A good thing to know is that most highway construction will be put on pause for the holiday weekend to ease congestion.
But, for central Washington travelers, on SR 970 near Teanaway River east of Cle Elum, contractor crews are working on a project to fix roadway erosion which is projected to result in delays of up to 3 hours during the Labor Day weekend.
Also, travelers on southbound US 97 headed west from Wenatchee will detour to I-90. Stay alert for new lane shifts or other work zone areas that may be in place.
If you are planning on using Snoqualmie Pass, expect delays especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday due to the usual increase in traffic.
Another cool feature that WSDOT has provided is a Labor Day weekend travel times, this will give travelers expected traffic conditions based on years prior!
The charts that they provide include:
- I-5 Lacey to Tacoma
- I-90 North Bend to Cle Elum
- US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish
- and I-5 U.S. to Canadian border
For travelers wanting to board the ferry, it is advised to prepare fir long waits and walking on might be a faster board. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be island bound Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, and off island Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 3-5.
Make sure you "know before you go" and plan ahead using all the tools and tips presented by WSDOT.
- Get informed about WSDOT's online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.
- Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.
- Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other outdoor recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.
Most importantly, make sure you are driving safely wherever you destination may be!