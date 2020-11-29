WSDOT announces that the speed limits have been lowered and traction tires are required for travelers going over the passes.
The passes are experiencing icy conditions and freezing temperatures causing officials to encourage drivers to use caution.
.@wsdot_passes has lowered the speed and traction tires are required. Watch out for No Parking Zones! Your car might not be here when you get back! Tpr. Weber. pic.twitter.com/ohDszEEubY— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 29, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.