SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is rescinding their notice to the encampment at E. 2nd Avenue and S. Ray Street.
WSDOT owns the property. They left a 48-hour notice on Wednesday which would require the people staying in the encampment to be out by noon Friday.
"For nearly a month the organization, Jewels Helping Hand, has continued to use right-of-way owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation to create a safe space for the homeless in the area. Our desire and goal, related to the encampment, has been to remove it in a timely, safe, and humane way that ends in a positive outcome for all involved. We (WSDOT) are not an organization that deals with social services, nor do we have law enforcement resources," WSDOT said in a statement.
Now, WSDOT reports entering into communications with the city to explore options and "find a more positive and acceptable solution for those located at the camp."