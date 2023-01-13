WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee's proposed budget's delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor.
In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North Spokane Corridor, often change schedules. The department cited a number of factors impacting the ability for the state to deliver on projects, including construction and materials costs, project fund sources and high competition for contractors.
WSDOT said changes to two statewide projects, Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington, are needed due to those factors. The department also used criteria including honoring legal obligations like fish passage, safety investments and maintaining existing contracts, in order to objectively prioritize projects around the state.
The department also stressed the proposal is just the first step in the legislative process.
"The Governor and WSDOT recognize how crucial regional projects such as the North Spokane Corridor are and are very open to ideas that minimize or reduce changes in project schedules," the release stated. "We look forward to further discussion with the legislature."