WSDOT says parts of State Route 27 will remain closed due to drifting snow

TEKOA - Miles of SR 27 have been closed for a week now. It has become so bad that crews said they've had to borrow snow blowers from Snoqualmie Pass to clear the snow out.
"We're trying to get this done as quick as we can, but it's one step forward, two steps back," Dan Haupp, WSDOT, said.
Dan Haupp is a maintenance supervisor for the Washington State Department of Transportation, and this winter took his crew by surprise. He said in his 28 years of working for WSDOT, he's never seen road conditions this bad. Haupp said the snow isn't the problem, it's the wind.
"It's been so cold, that you get that champagne powder, and the snow moves at a lot lower wind speeds, and we've had big wind behind it," Haupp said.
Since last Tuesday, state route 27 from Tekoa to Latah has been closed due to drifting snow. Crews let KHQ go past the road closed signs to show you how bad conditions can get. Snow was piled up 12 - 13 feet tall on the side of the road, and was like that for miles.
"This is the worst 14 miles of road we have, and trying to keep it open has been tough," Haupp said.
Haupp said they always try to keep one lane open for emergency vehicles, but even that's been tough.
"When we came up here, you couldn't find the road," Haupp said.
They're using a secondary roadway to blow the snow off the side of the road, but with wind expected to pick up again this week, Haupp said he can't make any promises to when this road will be back open for good.
"Mother Nature's always got the final word on that," Haupp said.
For now, Haupp is asking that you don't drive past the road closed signs, because he said if the wind picks up, your car will get stuck.