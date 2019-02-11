SPOKANE, Wash.- A plow truck was struck Monday morning by a driver that was going to fast for conditions and slid through an intersection.
The Washington State Department of Transportation plow truck will now be out of commission for several months, according to Ryan Overton, WSDOT Eastern Region Communications.
WSDOT East tweeted out this morning about the crash. Although rare for a plow and vehicle to collide it does happen.
One of our plow trucks was struck this morning by someone running a red light and driving too fast for conditions. Truck is no longer drivable. Sadly we are now down a plow as more snow is impending. Plow driver is ok.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 11, 2019
Please drive carefully as we clear our roadways. pic.twitter.com/BZRx0hst8T
According to Overton, plow truck drivers say that they witness drivers trying to pass plow vehicles frequently, and that is is very dangerous to do so.
The most common thing they see is drivers trying to pass the plows on the right side of the vehicle. This is the same side plows are pushing snow to.
WSDOT warns drivers not to do this. Plows are equip with several different attachments, some that include extended blade lengths, additional blades, and salt or sand dispensers.
Overton says plows travel at about 35 mph. This speed allows plow to be the most efficient when moving snow from roadways, and dispensing sand and salt that will stick to the roadway for as long as possible.
WSDOT understands this is a much slower speed than most vehicles travel on state routes and highways.
Overton says it is their job to ensure roadways are safe and this is how the plows can do that. Also yield to snow plows and snow maintenance vehicles.
Yielding to snow plows means never pass a plow vehicle on the right side, leave extra following distance, and drive for conditions.
More information on road and driving conditions can be found on the WSDOT website.