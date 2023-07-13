SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation has given the green light for the community-preferred option for construction on I-90 and US-395 North Spokane Corridor.
Over the last several months, WSDOT has been asking the public for feedback on two designs for the final segment of the new north-south freeway where it will connect with I-90.
The design for the final segment of the North Spokane Corridor has been chosen! After months of public feedback, Alternative 1 for the connection to I-90 has been given the green light.Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and last 4 years.MORE: https://t.co/JgiBj4tZoE pic.twitter.com/njdkYfBgZX— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 13, 2023
The community has decided to have a smaller infrastructure footprint with greater potential for placing pedestrian bridges for future development.
66% of all respondents liked this plan and the decision was made to maintain a westbound I-90 off-ramp to Altamont Street as part of the design.
Respondents liked that this design gave greater opportunity for surplus lands to be redeveloped for economic development and pedestrian bridge locations to be selected.
The second option given to the community was a shorter travel time but would have a larger infrastructure footprint and less potential for placing pedestrian bridges and future developments.
Construction in this area is set to begin in 2026 and last for roughly four years.
For more information on the North Spokane Corridor connection, visit the WSDOT website HERE! Also, before you head out the door you can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alert page.