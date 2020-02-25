SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Feb. 13, disagreements between the Washington State Department of Transportation and the City of Spokane over the growth along U.S. Highway 195 clashed.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report, the administrator of WSDOT's Eastern Region Mike Gribner gave Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs a letter asking the council to "adopt a development moratorium for the U.S. 195 traffic shed area" until it deals with the "crisis in management of safety within the corridor."
WSDOT can't force the city to stop development, but the letter outlined measures the state could potentially take to try and make it happen.
According to the letter, measures would include "removing breaks in the median that allow for unprotected left turns in and out of intersecting roads, such as Hatch, Meadowlane and 16th." This would make it harder for residents to reach destinations within the city.
Gribner's letter also said that a ramp meter on the Highway 195 on-ramp to Interstate 90 would be "adjusted as necessary to protect the operations of I-90, which will create significant delays for anybody trying to access I-90 from U.S. 195."
In interviews with The Spokesman, both Beggs and Spokane's public works director, Scott Simmons, said they are sympathetic to Gribner's concerns about traffic and safety in the corridor, but they differ on how best to solve them.
"There's only so much the city is able to do on WSDOT's facility," Simmons is quoted as saying by The Spokesman. "We can ask and request things, but we don't have the overall authority. But we've been very clear and supportive all along of doing things that make the right economic and safety sense for the community because at the end of the day, these are citizen dollars, taxpayer dollars, so we've got to make sure they're smart and wise."
Gribner has also noted that the question of finding funds for a solution will have to be collaboratively answered.
