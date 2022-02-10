SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A Spokane County intersection that has been the scene of several severe and sometimes fatal collisions is finally getting an update after over three years of public discussion.
The US 2-Colbert Road intersection has been prioritized and has received $2.4 million in funding to install J-turns, similar to those installed on US 195 at Thorpe Road in 2019.
Construction is slated to begin in 2023 and could take over a year to complete, according to the WSDOT's project website.
Once completed, the way driver coming from Colbert Road enter US 2 will be changed.
"Once the J-turns are constructed and complete, drivers will no longer be able to cross US 2 east or west on Colbert Road. Instead, drivers coming from either direction on Colbert Road will make a right turn onto US 2. Once the driver completes the right turn onto US 2, drivers may then merge safely into the left lane proceed into a dedicated turn lane to then make a U-turn once the roadway is clear, and travel the opposite direction on US 2. Drivers can then either continue on US 2 in the desired direction of travel or make a right turn onto Colbert Road to continue heading either east or west," the website reads.
WSDOT has been in in talks with the public regarding the intersections since November, 2018. Funding was secured in Jan. 2022.