After the annual closure of the North Cascades Highway, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will begin clearing the snow on April 5.
Photos from WSDOT show the snow reaching to the top of stop signs. Stop signs typically average seven feet tall.
WSDOT said it will take four to six weeks to clear the entire highway.
Snow levels this year are higher than average and the Liberty Bell avalanche chutes still hold a substantial amount of snow that will need to be taken down by avalanche crews.
Once the snow is cleared, crews will repair the guardrail, signs and pavement damaged during the winter before reopening it to traffic.