SPOKANE, WA - It's just a matter of time, until our roads are covered with snow. Which means it's also time to get prepared. The question is... will we be?
As vaccine mandates cause an even bigger worker shortage , we're seeing gaps in departments across the state. That includes WSDOT.
"It's clear to us going into the winter season, we're not going to be fully operational. And that is going to have some impacts on folks," Mike Gribner, the Regional Administrator for the Eastern Washington DOT. "Winters here, we're not staffed up. People need to be prepared for that."
Normally, over 250 people work in the winter snow department for WSDOT's Eastern region, both full time and seasonal. A quarter of that are now open positions.
Tana: Have you ever been this low? "No," Gribner said.
Out of the 64 positions open in the eastern region, 38 of the winter, snow departments open spots are because of the mandate.
"We're down about 50% on our total number of mechanics. Now, that's really a critical component here," he said. "It's conceivable that we'd reach a place later in the year where we would have enough people to operate the plant. But we wouldn't have enough equipment ready."
So, what does that mean for you? Well, slower response times for one.
"If we are in a really significant winter event, it's going to be quite noticeable to them how long it takes us to get there," he said. "We can't respond any faster than the people we have. But there is a plowing plan that is priority based. I-90 would be for example, the highest priority, the level four routes which would be and it's not a priority, but it's what level of service that you could expect."
Though tough decisions might have to be made.
"I think what our plow operators will be faced with in, for example, in a large snow event is whether they leave, let's say part of I-90 compact snow and ice versus making it bare and wet and going someplace else and doing some plowing operations," he said. "That will be up that will be a decision that's made during that event. And it'll depend on the event. So, but it is a fair thing for people to understand that that might take place."
And for some roads that might not be cleared right away, it's important to be patient, go slow and stay safe this winter.
"So, one of the things I would ask all of us, is to give our folks a little bit of grace this winter," he said.
Again, there are a lot of open positions both plow drivers and mechanics are really needed.