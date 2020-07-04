UPDATE: 9:14am
The Washington State Patrol says a 21-year-old woman was killed in an early morning DUI crash off of I-90 Saturday.
Troopers say Jasmyne Travis was driving west on Sprague entering the on ramp to westbound I-90 when she failed to negotiate the curve and rolled off the overpass. Troopers say Travis wasn't not wearing a seat belt and was ejected 30 yards from the car. She died at the scene.
Washington State Patrol said in a press release they believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Previous Coverage:
The Washington State Patrol says at least one person killed following a crash in Spokane Valley early Saturday morning.
Details are still limited, but Troopers say the one car crash happened on the Sprague off ramp of westbound I-90.
The roadway was fully blocked early Saturday morning as WSP and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but this article will be updated when additional information becomes available.
