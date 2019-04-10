OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State patrol announced that Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina was arrested for criminal sexual misconduct.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the case and subsequent prosecution will be led by attorneys from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
Lieutenant Randy Hullinger of the WSP Criminal Investigation Division encourages anyone with information about the case or potential victims to reach out to investigators.
Following the announcement of Judge Gallina's arrest, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement:
"Today, Judge Scott Gallina was taken into custody by the Washington State Patrol, on suspicion of felony rape in the second degree, second degree assault, and indecent liberties. I have accepted a request from the Asotin County Prosecutor to handle the case. We are reviewing the investigation and we expect to have a decision on possible criminal charges tomorrow. My office has been and will continue to work closely with the State Patrol to investigate the allegations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Tri or Detective Scott Neustel at (509)249-6743."