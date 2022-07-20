SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Police have arrested 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis for shooting a man during a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 on July 15.
Lewis was arrested Thursday for second degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to jail records, Lewis was booked into the Spokane County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.
Lewis has a criminal history including a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter in 2014, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.
Locating and arresting Lewis was a collaborative effort by WSP Detectives, WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the following agencies: United States Customs and Border Patrol, United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.
WSP is continuing to investigate the shooting, and is asking anyone with any information to contact WSP at (509) 904-5092.