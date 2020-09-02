NEWPORT, Wash. - Almost 26 years ago, the body of Jack LaFond was found inside his travel trailer and the Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to crack the cold case.
According to WSP, LaFond's body was found on the morning of October 24, 1994 on the 1400 block of Telephone Road in Newport.
Police responded to the area because LaFond's girlfriend was concerned after not seeing him all weekend.
WSP is looking to speak to anyone who may have information about who committed the crime. They ask you to call the WSP cold case team at (425) 401 - 7740.
