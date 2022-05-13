SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected.
Spokane Operation Sober Handle: Extra troopers on the road tonight conducting DUI emphasis patrols. Designate a sober driver if you have had too many drinks to drive. See below for more info. RS #safedriving #wsp #buzzeddrivingisdrunkdriving https://t.co/db8mLOr9zY— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 13, 2022
Recent statistics show CMVs like trucks and buses make up only 5% of vehicles on the road, yet account for 22% of passenger vehicle occupants deaths in multiple vehicle crashes. Additionally, one in 20 CMV operators had driven driven under the influence. A 2019 study found the rate of amphetamine use among CMV drivers was 30 times higher than the general population, with many taking it for a perceived boost in performance.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse statistics showed that of 56,000 positive urinalysis tests, only 1,203 were positive for alcohol. The rest were for drugs, such as cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis.
However, officers have traditionally refrained from stopping CMVs, despite knowing these odds, due to shortcomings in training.
Operation Sober Handle seeks to address these knowledge gaps, educating officers so they feel comfortable pulling over CMVs safely. Key points addressed by the program include:
- Where and how to pull over a CMV
- How to safely approach CMVs when unable to see inside
- How many people to expect in a CMV, and how to account for them
- Regulations for CMVs and CMV operators
- Commercial Driver's license requirements
- Navigating a logbook
By addressing these issues and many others, Norman hopes officers will feel secure and empowered to pull over CMVs.
Norman sent copies of the study to several drug recognition experts in the WSP. "I asked the DREs if they would begin making traffic stops of these CMV drivers,” said Norman. “Each responded affirmatively, stating that they would, if they could be taught how to do so safely. Hence, the birth of Operation Sober Handle.”
Of course, pulling over large vehicles for traffic infractions could turn some heads, and that's not a bad thing, according to Norman.
"The deterrent effect of the operation is hopefully not limited to CMV operators," added Norman. "The high visibility of these traffic stops likely improves the behavior of drivers of passenger vehicles, too."
And WSP says benefits have already been seen in the two times the course has been conducted on the west side of the state.
Numerous CMVs have been stopped, two operators were investigated for impaired driving, two drug recognition evaluations were conducted, one truck was placed out of service, several illegal substances were seized, and one passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Six more classes are scheduled in Washington over the next 12 months, and Norman is partnering with Idaho TSRP Jaren Olson and Oregon TSRP Deena Ryerson to begin multi-state training opportunities regarding CMVs.